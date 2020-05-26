China: As Chinese authorities expand use of health monitoring apps, privacy concerns rise – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb2d1942d744ecf4de63a46c34b4fa11f13%

China's health-tracking QR codes, which have played a key role in successfully containing the coronavirus in the country, now appear to play a much larger role in everyday life as local authorities dream of new uses of the technology.

Integrated into the popular WeChat and Alipay smartphone apps, the codes use self-reported and automatically collected travel and medical data to give people a red, yellow or green rating indicating the likelihood of having the virus.

To walk freely, people in China must have a green rating and since February they have been asked to present their health QR codes to enter restaurants, parks and other places.

Until now, the codes have met with little public resistance, seen as a necessary tool to get the economy back on its feet.

Or that was the case until the eastern city of Hangzhou on Friday proposed permanently assigning each of its residents a colored health badge and giving them a score of 0 to 100 based on their medical records and lifestyle habits.

Images released by the Hangzhou health authority showed that people would receive a rating of how much they exercised, their eating and drinking habits, whether they smoked, and even how much they slept the night before.

That was seen as too invasive, triggering a storm of criticism from thousands of Weibo users like Twitter and fueling the debate over privacy and data security, a debate that occurs just as China is about to enshrine the rights of people to privacy and personal data for the first time as part of the country's first civil code.

"My physical health is private, why would you want to collect information and build a leaderboard?" A commentator on Weibo said in reaction to Hangzhou's proposal.

Online personal data is easily bought and sold in China, and the likelihood of personal information being hacked was also a major concern.

"Why would my company's business be if I am seeing a doctor?" another commenter said.

Ma Ce, a Hangzhou-based lawyer who tracks the policy law, said users had the right to demand that the data collected to prevent the spread of the coronavirus be destroyed once the crisis is over due to the risk of it leaking. .

Other local authorities, while excited about the potential to expand the use of health codes, have not gone as far as Hangzhou.

The southern city of Guangzhou has expanded its health code platform to include services that help residents book online consultations with local hospitals and purchase face masks. Fujian province has said it wants to expand its QR codes to cover medical treatment and drug purchases.

If Hangzhou succeeds in its proposal and how much privacy people in China will have after the pandemic, the questions are still up.

For one thing, the new rights that will allow people to take action if data is leaked will be approved after deliberations at the annual meeting of China's parliament that started on Friday.

Search engine giant Baidu CEO Robin Li and other delegates to the meeting have also made a number of proposals, including that data collected during the epidemic should be destroyed after it ends or that rules on how to manage should be established. the data.

But at the same time, it appears that health QR codes and their widespread use are here to stay as China follows through on national standards to avoid problems with data sharing and people traveling between cities and provinces.

"In the future, the & # 39; health code & # 39; has a wide range of enforcement scenarios," the state news agency Xinhua said last week.

