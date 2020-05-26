Chaffee County Sheriff Releases Suzanne Morphew's House for Family

%MINIFYHTML5d98d788a1e6bbbbd740af9021aa29ed11%

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office returned Suzanne Morphew's residence to the family after confiscating her with a search warrant to investigate her disappearance on May 10.

Since Morphew's disappearance, the sheriff's office has received more than 400 calls to his information line that they are working to follow up on, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The 49-year-old man reportedly disappeared after riding a bicycle, authorities said.

Chaffee County deputies, along with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, recently spent three days searching for a residence in eastern Salida based on the leads they received. However, "they were unable to establish any connection," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said after the search ended Sunday.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the missing person. Anyone with information can call and report it to the helpline 719-312-7530.