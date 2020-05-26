Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are honest about mental health

For many, Mental Health Awareness Month feels different this year.

With the Coronavirus Pandemic affecting the lives of millions of Americans, many organizations are seeing an increase in demand for resources that help with anxiety, depression and other elements of mental health.

But one thing that has stayed the same is Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn LowellCommitment to giving fans an honest view of their own personal struggles on and off Teen mom og.

"As humans, we need interaction with people. We are connected that way and being home all the time and feeling isolated is a scary thing," Catelynn shared with E! Exclusive news. "I can see why that could be a major factor in people's mental health. I think it's good for people to call hotlines and communicate because there are things and people who can help you."

Tyler added: "Resources are available and this pandemic has pushed people to realize that other options are available."