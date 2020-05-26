Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are honest about mental health

For many, Mental Health Awareness Month feels different this year.
With the Coronavirus Pandemic affecting the lives of millions of Americans, many organizations are seeing an increase in demand for resources that help with anxiety, depression and other elements of mental health.
But one thing that has stayed the same is Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn LowellCommitment to giving fans an honest view of their own personal struggles on and off Teen mom og.
"As humans, we need interaction with people. We are connected that way and being home all the time and feeling isolated is a scary thing," Catelynn shared with E! Exclusive news. "I can see why that could be a major factor in people's mental health. I think it's good for people to call hotlines and communicate because there are things and people who can help you."
Tyler added: "Resources are available and this pandemic has pushed people to realize that other options are available."
Fans of the hit MTV series Teen mom og Continue to embrace the couple for their openness about the ups and downs of mental health.
Tyler has voiced her difficulties with anxiety and depression, while Catelynn has been outspoken regarding her experience with panic disorders and seeking treatment to help with childhood trauma. Both parties have also expressed the power of therapy both individually and in pairs.
And through all the experiences, the couple has been open about sharing their journey with MTV cameras and millions of strangers.
"It was a difficult thing to share and just having the courage to share it, but I think it all comes down to the fact that people know and show the stark reality," Catelynn explained. "That way, people know that they are not alone and that you can get help and that there are things that can help you."
the Conquering chaos The author continued, "After sharing all the things I've been through, I get a lot of messages from people who say, 'Thank you for being open and honest because I thought I was alone and nobody understood."
In fact, many may argue that MTV has helped remove the stigma of discussing mental health and has supported many Teenage mother stars in sharing their stories.
Fans have witnessed Teen mom 2& # 39; s Chelsea DeBoer discuss their struggles with panic attacks while Amber Portwood has been open about his bipolar disorder.
"Viewers want authenticity. Not everyone has this perfect white-fence life," Tyler explained. "You really can't experience the joy of the highs if you don't experience the lows to compare it."
Tierra Reign CEO continued: "We told producers from the beginning that this is very sensitive information, but we feel that we have a moral and ethical responsibility with our platform to share this reality with people and I feel that viewers have really responded with a warm and welcoming heart. "
For those looking for some tips for practicing self-care during the pandemic, Tyler says he writes a lot in his journal and exercises. Meanwhile, Catelynn savors bath time, especially when her kids don't interrupt, and listens to music.
Speaking of children, Tyler and Catelynn are determined to raise their daughters in a safe home that has a lot of communication.
"If our girls had to go through something, we would be their best supporters, teachers, and mentors," Catelynn shared. "We've been through that and I think it's about really communicating with your kids honestly about what's really going on at school, what's really going on in their group of friends. That's definitely one of my biggest fears. my girls will fight what I fought with. "
Tyler added: "It is important to stay calm and show them that they have a safe place to communicate emotions because all this depression and anxiety happens when you keep everything locked up and these children feel like they don't know where to go. It is important to make the children feel insurance. "
And long after Mental Health Awareness Month ends, Tyler and Catelynn know that they support each other. It is a bond and trust that both say is something you cannot take for granted.
"I told him 100 times that I am very, very grateful for him," Catelynn shared as she recalled her trips to receive treatment. "I'm glad I have a person like that who can understand how I felt and what I needed."
Tyler added: "It is my duty. It is my job as a husband and father. If I want my children to be happy and healthy, their parents must be happy and healthy … I have had my own battles with depression and anxiety, so She is always helping me when I feel really depressed. She is a tall place that can lift me up and vice versa. "
Teen mom og airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
