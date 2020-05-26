Cardi B says she will never release new music for this reason!

%MINIFYHTML5eb292720ff09c425d272f7758ad226713%

Cardi B fans have been waiting to get new music from the female ringmaster and it looks like they might never get it! During an Instagram Live session, Cardi chatted with her followers and at some point someone asked when she was releasing new songs!

The star jokingly replied that they should give up hope, as they will only throw something when they lose a few extra pounds, which is "never!"

Single My single comes when I lose weight. Never! "He answered the fans' question.

However, he hastened to restore hope to all, adding that: "No, it will come very soon, I swear. And everyone will love it.

Ok, now fans can breathe a sigh of relief! His provocation comes almost a full year since he released his last official song, which is "Press,quot;.

However, she has also collaborated with Fat Joe and Anuel AA for the song titled "Yes,quot; in the meantime.

Earlier this month, Cardi joked with a song by releasing a few snippets.

Apparently, the song was written by the artist while still waiting for her daughter, Kulture!

As for the weight loss prank, she may have mentioned that she wasn't happy with her quarantined weight, but Cardi was obviously not being too serious as she showed off her body and her massive new floral tattoo in a couple of photos. the last weekend.

The rapper was wearing nothing more than a small green swimsuit so her new ink could show off in full.

Looking at the photos, it is safe to say that Cardi does not need to lose weight and that she is very confident in her appearance.

The tattoo on the back is already finished, but Cardi has kept her followers informed about the process through her IG Stories.

The ink work done by tattoo artist Jamie Schene obviously took a bit of time since it's so big.



