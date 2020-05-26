Cardi B flaunts her new curves after coronavirus weight gain in swimsuit photos

%MINIFYHTML51aaa431b12cfbda0e0d1559541d3b0b11%

Cardi B has gained a bit of weight during the Coronavirus blockade and shows off her new curves in a series of bikini photos. First, the "Bodak Yellow,quot; singer shared a video of herself with blue hair in an Instagram video where she talked about her weight gain. He noted that his face is fuller due to his weight gain. Sharing photos and videos with her 66 million Instagram followers from her closed residence in Atlanta, Cardi B flaunted her curves in a Fashion Nova bikini called "Kelly,quot;. It's hard to believe that the 27-year-old Grammy winner is the mother of almost two-year-old Kulture. She looked perfect in the kelly green bikini.

Cardi B said the following: "I have definitely gained weight on my face, and only on my entire body, but on my face."

Cardi is not the only celebrity showing her new curves due to weight gain due to coronavirus blockade. Similarly, Kourtney Kardashian showed her fullest bust after gaining more weight during the running of the bulls. Some people harassed Kardashian's older brother, but she announced that she loved his new curves and has posted many bikini photos to prove it.

You may see Cardi B in the photo she shared as she shows off her bigger figure and large floral tattoo while wearing the Kelly bikini in the photo below.

You can also see Cardi B as she addresses her fans and announces that she has gained weight. Her fans love the look and think Cardi B looks gorgeous. Her new photos get a lot of views and tons of praise.

On Monday night, Cardi B shared another photo of her in a purple bikini. Once again she put her curves in full screen and traded the short blue wig for a long pink one.

What do you think about Cardi B's admission that she has gained weight? How do you think he looks with his fuller figure?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



