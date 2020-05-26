Canadian Army will equip its ACSVs with a state-of-the-art remote weapons station – Upnews Info

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace announced Tuesday that the Canadian military will equip Armored Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) with a state-of-the-art remote weapons station.

General Dynamics Land Systems: Canada and Kongsberg have signed a contract to deliver 500 MNOK to the Canadian Remote Protective Weapons Station (RWS) to the Canadian Army. PROTECTOR RWS will be integrated into Canada's fleet of armored combat support vehicles. Canada signed its first Protector RWS contract in 2005 followed by additional contracts in 2012 and 2014.

“We are very pleased to be chosen again as providers of remote weapon stations for the Canadian Army. This confirms the strong position of the Kongsberg RWS Protector and continues the close relationship between Kongsberg and the Canadian Army and General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada, "says Pål E. Bratlie, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS.

"In the midst of the most uncertain and difficult economic times of our lives, we are very happy to win this order despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Our business base is long-term and strong, with an order book that provides a solid foundation for continued future operations, "says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS.

Kongsberg has been, for more than two decades, the world's leading provider of remote weapon stations. Taking advantage of millions of hours of operational use in all conditions, based on 20,000 systems delivered to 23 countries. Protector RWS has continually evolved to meet increasingly demanding requirements, using technological advancements to meet new threat scenarios.

The Canadian Army will receive the state-of-the-art Protector RWS, a wireless-ready remote weapons station, UAS counter capability, multi-sensor fusion, as well as other new features required by the expanding user community. The systems for Canada will be produced in parallel with five other programs, creating synergies in the supply base and project execution for the benefit of customers.

The Government of Canada will acquire 360 ​​ACSVs to replace the Bison LAV and M113 Tracked LAV fleets. These vehicles will support a variety of operations including domestic disaster relief and overseas peacekeeping missions.

ACSVs are based on the LAV 6.0 platform and will integrate and support the existing LAV 6.0 platform currently in use by CAF. This will provide a number of benefits including reduced training and maintenance costs, as well as the availability of common parts to quickly repair vehicles during operations.