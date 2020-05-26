Caelynn Miller-Keyes admits she was really "hurt,quot; when Hannah Brown was chosen for the bachelorette party – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTML5f8477162982f58211ba2ea062039e1811%

Many Bachelor fans were convinced that Caelynn Miller-Keyes would become the next Bachelorette when she didn't get the final rose during the Colton Underwood season! However, as you know, that did not end up happening and Hannah Brown took that title instead despite coming in seventh.

Now, during an interview for iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast, Caelynn spoke about her feelings at the time, revealing that she was "hurt,quot; upon learning of the production team's decision to go with Hannah as the next Bachelorette.

The celebrity recalled while chatting with co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon that they remember I remember receiving the call that it wasn't me for Bachelorette and I was like, D Dang! That's bullshit. "And I found out that it was (Hannah) in Women Tell All. It hurts. It definitely hurts. It hurt and I was so upset and they made me believe it was mine and suddenly it wasn't. It was Hannah's. Looking back on previous seasons , has always been in the top 4 and then diversify and choose Hannah, it just hurt. "

Caelynn stressed that she is not holding a grudge against Hannah as it wasn't even her fault.

However, some of the podcast listeners think that there could be more to the story than people know.

"I felt like I was … I have a lot of ideas on the subject," said the former high school contestant.

As fans know, she joined Bachelor in Paradise where she and Dean Unglert developed a connection and it seems like the two of them are very happy together.

Previously she fell on him during an interview for E! News that says ‘It was a lot of fun because it brings out a different side of me. Our relationship is unlike any other you have ever had. It challenges me and pushes me in different ways. He takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. He brings out my side of the adventure, but he also challenges me intellectually. "



