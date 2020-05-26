Businesses want to reopen but staff will want to come back? Restaurant owner says some employees hesitate after earning more money from unemployment

NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) – A Ventura County restaurant owner said he is having a hard time getting back into business because nearly half of his staff don't want to return to work.

Last Friday, chef Giorgio Pierangeli rushed to open his restaurant The Local Table in Newbury Park after Ventura County allowed dinner service.

"Finally, when we realized we could open, we were like, 'OK, we have to start,'" he said.

In the days leading up to the reopening, Pierangeli said he had no news of his employees.

"I was surprised that from the large group text only one or two people responded:" I am ready at any time, let me know, "" Pierangeli said.

Finally, of his 50 employees, Pierangeli said that only half agreed to return to work.

"Some people seem to have valid reasons like," I don't want to come and expose myself, I have my parents, they are older at home. "I don't want to go back and put them at risk," he said.

Pierangeli said he assured them that both workers and customers would wear masks and take their temperature before they could enter.

He also said that he is only operating at half capacity to practice social distancing, but said that others still did not want to work, no matter what he did to ensure their safety.

"Some other people said they were making more money from unemployment than when they worked," Pierangeli said.

Due to Federal CARES Act, unemployed workers in California can receive up to $ 450 per week from the state and an additional $ 600 per week from the federal government. However, the additional $ 600 only lasts until the end of July.

Pierangeli said her servers earn between $ 150 and $ 200 per shift, including tips, so if they work four days a week, they can earn more in unemployment.

"It's great to get as much money as possible from any entity, but I didn't understand how they were paid more than they would normally earn just by staying home," he said.

Pierangeli was able to take workers out of his other two restaurants in Sherman Oaks and Brentwood and bring them to the Newbury Park location, but is concerned that he won't have enough labor once Los Angeles County reopens.

"Without them, we will not be able to operate, so it is definitely a challenge," he said.

In California, a general fear of exposure is not enough to refuse work and continue to accumulate unemployment.

You could lose your benefits if you cannot show that you are in a high risk category, such as being over 65 or immunocompromised.