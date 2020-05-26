Bundesliga 2020 schedule: what games are there today? Times, television channels to watch soccer in the USA. USA

The Bundesliga is finally back, giving German soccer fans and almost anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.

Matchday 28 will feature midweek matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, none larger than Tuesday Der Klassiker between first place Bayern Munich and second place Borussia Dortmund.

Here's a complete guide to the Bundesliga game schedule for Matchday 28, which includes start times and television channels for watching soccer in the United States.

2020 Bundesliga schedule

(All time EST)

Tuesday May 26

If you have a couple of hours to spare around lunchtime on Tuesday, you should move it to FS1 at 12:30 p.m. see Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. It is the most important game of the season in regards to the title race; Bayern have a four-point lead at the top of the league table over Dortmund, while Dortmund have a home advantage at Signal Iduna Park. However, it is not the only quality match of the day.

After the conclusion of that game, Bayer Leverkusen, who is in fourth place, will face Wolfsburg, which is in sixth place, in a game that could have important implications for the European qualification. Also, 17-year-old American Ulysses Llanez is expected to make his debut, so be sure to roll it over to FS2 at 2:30 p.m. to catch that action.

If that doesn't do it for you, fifth place Borussia Monchengladbach will travel to face young American Josh Sargent and 17th place Werder Bremen, with one team fighting for a place in the Champions League and the other fighting to avoid relegation. There is also a showdown between Freiburg's seventh place and Eintracht Frankfurt's 14th place, with both teams still in contention for the final Europa League standings.

Hour Game Television channel 12:30 pm. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich FS1, Fox Deportes, fuboTV 2:30 pm. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg FS2, Fox Deportes, fuboTV 2:30 pm. Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN fuboTV 2:30 pm. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg Fox football match pass, fuboTV

Wednesday, May 27

Wednesday's games may not be as exciting, but there are still some quality games, starting at 12:30 p.m. game between RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin. Leipzig is coming off an impressive 5-0 victory over Mainz on Sunday, but Hertha looked equally impressive in a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Berlin Derby.

Hour Game Television channel 12:30 pm. RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin FS2, TUDN fuboTV 2:30 pm. Hoffenheim vs. Cologne Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN, fuboTV 2:30 pm. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke FS2, Fox Deportes fuboTV 2:30 pm. Augsburg vs. Paderborn Fox football match pass, fuboTV 2:30 pm. Union Berlin vs. Mainz Fox football match pass, fuboTV

How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA USA

For those with cable or satellite service, FOX will have you covered throughout the week on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Those without cable or satellite looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 61 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (57 points), in fourth place Bayer Leverkusen (53 points) and at home against fifth place Borussia Monchengladbach (52 points), So the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still up for grabs.

Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Wolfsburg currently holds the position, but only nine points separate them from 13th place Union Berlin, making it a tight competition.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and has only a three point lead. The team finishing 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation / promotion playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.