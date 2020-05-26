Brown Palace Hotel extends layoffs for nearly 300 workers

The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa in Denver plans a small reopening in the coming months, but it won't be enough to retire 298 members of its staff.

Merritt Hospitality, which manages the iconic downtown hotel, informed the Colorado Department of Labor in a letter of the Worker Adjustment and Rehabilitation Notification Act that it would expand what was initially expected to be temporary layoffs beyond six months to 298 employees.

