Brown Palace Hotel extends layoffs for nearly 300 workers

The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa in Denver plans a small reopening in the coming months, but it won't be enough to retire 298 members of its staff.

Merritt Hospitality, which manages the iconic downtown hotel, informed the Colorado Department of Labor in a letter of the Worker Adjustment and Rehabilitation Notification Act that it would expand what was initially expected to be temporary layoffs beyond six months to 298 employees.

The positions affected in the largest number include banquet servers, food servers, cooks, hosts, butlers, waiters, spa therapists, and laundry assistants.

“Employees in a state of temporary layoff were informed around May 21, 2020, that they should anticipate that their layoffs will now exceed six months due to the likely continuation of the unforeseen, dramatic, and continuing recession in the economy due to COVID. – 19 pandemic and its impact on the hotel industry, ”General Manager Nick Moschetti said Thursday in a letter to the state.

Brown Palace has always found a way to keep its doors open, through two world wars, the Great Depression, multiple recessions, and natural disasters. But on April 7, the hotel closed to the public due to the current pandemic.

Since the Brown Palace normally employs 340 people, the notice states that every time it reopens, it will be staffed skeletally and absent from many of the amenities it generally offers guests.