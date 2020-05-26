Brooke Shields shows off her perfect figure in an orange two-piece swimsuit

%MINIFYHTML1b3b942030a93086f27cf9537dd6b93211%

She celebrates her 55th birthday on May 31, 2020, and now Brooke Shields is showing off her perfect figure as she shared several promotional beach photos for her workout with Self Magazine. Brooke has always been a vision of beauty and fans are amazed at how amazing the mother of two looks. By sharing the photos with her one million Instagram followers, Brooke Shields went viral for the photos. While people are amazed at how fit Brooke Shields is, it is clear that she works hard for her figure. Those who follow Brooke on her social media pages will see how often she shares photos and videos of herself exercising.

While many people are having a hard time exercising because the public gyms are closed, Brooke is one of several celebrities who has shared her advice and training strategies with her fans. She has become a positive influence for those who wish to focus on their health and well-being while in quarantine.

You may see a video Brooke shared where she showed off one of her favorite ball drills below.

Home Workouts: Weekend Challenge! I like to do this exercise on the ball to burn the whole body (and excellent for your obliques!). Listen to your body and make modifications if necessary, the important thing is to make your body move! Activity is good for body and mind 💪💕 "

Brooke, her husband Chris Henchy (they celebrate their nineteenth year of marriage today), and their two daughters Rowan Francis Henchy (17) and Grier Hammond Henchy (14) have been quarantined at their New York City home. Brooke demonstrated that she was able to stay fit and not lose any of her fitness goals while in quarantine.

You can see photos of Brooke Shields posing on the beach in a neon orange bikini along with the caption she shared below.

"TONIGHT at 6:30 pm ET, I'm going to live with @catchngo at @selfmagazine 💕 Tune in and join us for full body work at home!"

What do you think of Brooke Shields bikini photos? Are you surprised at how good it looks?

Ad

