Brittny Ward rejects Jenson Button's wedding until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic
The Playboy pin-up was originally set to marry the former Formula One driver in the summer of 2019 before postponing him a year after becoming pregnant with his first child.

Model Brittny Ward she has been forced to postpone her wedding with the racing driver Jenson Button for the second time

The Playboy pin-up, 30, was hoping to get married last summer (19), but she got pregnant with the couple's first child, their son Hendrix, and chose to stop the nuptials for a year.

Now, the coronavirus blockade has prompted lovebirds to postpone again, but Ward insists she's still excited about becoming Brittny Button.

"I can't wait to marry this boy … finally!" she captioned a photo of the couple. "First, an unexpected but blessed baby button and then the corona virus 2021 I will officially become Mrs. Button (sic)."

He acknowledged his proposed wedding date for 2019 on July 6, 2019, and took Instagram and wrote: "Today would have been our wedding date in Italy, but in a few weeks we will be mom and dad."

Brittny and Jenson got engaged in June 2018. The former Formula 1 racing ace previously got engaged to the model. Louise Griffiths and married to model Jessica Michibata.