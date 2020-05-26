Britney Spears isolates herself to visit her children

%MINIFYHTML850f31cbba3656825b9ffee20e859b8d13%

One month ago, Britney Spears revealed She committed an accidental arson fire in her home gym. After lighting two candles, "one thing led to another," he said, and everything burned. So what have you been doing since then? Mainly yoga and dance his (probably) haunted mansion. It is good that she has also kept busy, because she has been in ex-husband …Quarantine imposed for 14 days.

TMZ reports that after a quick excursion to Louisiana see the family in April Kevin Federline demanded that Spears spend two weeks in complete isolation before she could see her children. The forecasters told TMZ that with primary custody, after a 2019 ruling Changing the terms of his parental duties up to 70/30 in favor of Federline, she "He had no trouble responding to Kev's request and was happy to quarantine him after his trip south."

Most interesting, however, is TMZ's claim that each subsequent visit with her children only lasted "a few hours each." The terms of your custody agreement are closed, therefore, it is unclear whether shorter visits are integrated under the terms of the new parental obligations. Your 13 year old son Jayden, in a challenging rant on instagram live in March, he mentioned that he would see his mother in "weeks".

Well, whatever is going on in that McMansion, at least Britney still has her little white shorts and iPhone in front of her camera! (TMZ)

Did you hear that there is a new Stefani Joanne Angelina Ally Maine Germanotta only way out? "Rain on Me", a collaboration with Ariana Big, has left gay twitter in ruins. It's okay? Is Mother Monster Finally back? "How many knives were involved in the filming of the music video? These questions, which many still desperately search for answers tOr, pale compared to the big, voluptuous dilemma presented by Gaga yesterday, when she tweeted the following:

I literally have nothing to say about this. I hope you get the grant money you need to pursue this bold new scientific hypothesis.s. I also suggest that you book a consultation with your gynecologist immediately!

Here is a good video of Tom Holland and a dove

How much was it Oprah paid to show your feet on Instagram?