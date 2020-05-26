Britney Spears has spent time in self-isolation to protect her family

Despite the fact that Britney Spears is a family person, she is not afraid to do whatever it takes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, even if it means spending time away from her friends and family.

A source who spoke to E! Online, in recent news, Britney was claimed to be spending two weeks in self-isolation after returning home from a trip. The source shared that Britney wanted to make sure her boyfriend and children were safe, so she spent time behind closed doors.

Fans of the 38-year-old pop star know he has two children, Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline, who are 14 and 13 years old respectively. These days, she is dating a new man, however, Sam Asghari, who is a personal trainer.

According to the source, when Britney returned from her trip to Kentwood, she began her period of self-isolation to keep her family safe, even though she desperately wanted to see everyone and enjoy quarantine time with loved ones.

The pop star has reportedly not seen her children in about 2 weeks. CDC guidelines recommend that anyone traveling should return home and be quarantined for at least fourteen days, in case they get the coronavirus and don't even know it.

On the other hand, Jamie Lynn Spears recently explained that the pop star visited her family when the pandemic first started in the United States. Jamie said to E! Newscaster Erin Lim last week that her sister came in the beginning because no one knew how long it would last.

Near the end of April, the "Toxic,quot; singer explained that she and her boyfriend were spending time apart due to their trip to Louisiana. On her own, Britney shared that she had not spoken to her boyfriend in what she described as "a lifetime."

As for how they have kept in touch, the source shared with E! News that they've been using FaceTime a lot these days. In other news, Britney recently tried to ease her guardianship where her father has control over certain aspects of her life.



