Brielle Biermann: Ex-boyfriend Michael Kopech blocked me!

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Don & # 39; t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak Biermann, claims that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Kopech, has prevented her from contacting him.

"He blocked me," she told Us Weekly.

She says that everything is one-sided.

"I want to keep in touch," he said. "Because I'm not a bitter ex. In fact, I'm super happy for my exes and what's going on in their lives, but it's them. They block me and it's like, 'Did you block me?' like, 'Damn it, did I hurt you so much that you don't want to see my things anymore? I want to continue being friends.'

Kopech is currently married to Black Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan.

Brielle says she is still single.

"I don't know what I would be doing, but staying home and not meeting anyone is not the frame of mind because I mean, I don't even want to go into dating apps," Brielle shared with the publication. "I was on Bumble and they deleted my account, I guess because they thought it was a fake account. I went looking for it the other day. And it was like, 'Your account has been reported too many times for being fake.' And it's like, 'OK, well, now I can't even get there. So I don't know what I'm waiting for.'