Brec Bassinger reveals why Stargirl is not like other heroes

There's something different about The CW's latest superhero series, Star Girl.

While on Arrowverse (on an alternate Earth that survived the mega Crisis in the Infinite Earths crossover), Star Girl follows Courtney Whitmore, a high school student with "childish optimism," who stars in the series Brec Bassinger described. "Sometimes it gets her in trouble, but I also think it's her most heroic trait," he said.

Bassinger plays the main character, Courtney Whitmore, also known as Stargirl, a high school student who comes across some superhero artifacts that her stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson), a former sidekick of the superhero Starman, has remained since the family's move from California to Nebraska.