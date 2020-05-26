Brec Bassinger reveals why Stargirl is not like other heroes

There's something different about The CW's latest superhero series, Star Girl.
While on Arrowverse (on an alternate Earth that survived the mega Crisis in the Infinite Earths crossover), Star Girl follows Courtney Whitmore, a high school student with "childish optimism," who stars in the series Brec Bassinger described. "Sometimes it gets her in trouble, but I also think it's her most heroic trait," he said.
Bassinger plays the main character, Courtney Whitmore, also known as Stargirl, a high school student who comes across some superhero artifacts that her stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson), a former sidekick of the superhero Starman, has remained since the family's move from California to Nebraska.
"I feel like there's a really young aspect to it, I mean, she's a high school balancing teenager and she's a superhero, and I love that dynamic. I always grew up loving coming-of-age movies, and that's why I feel like being a part of That in addition to being a superhero, it was very exciting. And the scripts are well written, there is a good story, "Bassinger said. "I feel like a lot of times today's movies and TV shows can get lost in the action and the value of the commotion, but they forget there must be a good story. And each script kept me alert and based on the one in the other one,quot;.
The series is based on the DC Comics character. Geoff Johns, who also serves as an executive producer, television series creator and co-showrunner, featured in comic book series. Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. in the late 1990s. The character was inspired by and based on his sister. Courtney JohnsWho died at the age of 18 in the TWA Flight 800 disaster. "It is her optimistic spirit and energy that she wanted to bring back into the world with Stargirl. It is a celebration, prospective and positive," Johns said in a letter to press on the series. "I've written a lot of superhero stories in my career, but this is by far the most personal one on all levels."
Bassinger said he knew very well how personal the project was for Johns.
"He told me about (Courtney), he told me about his essence … I remember he said he wanted to, because she couldn't turn on her light continuously, she wanted to make this legacy so that her light could shine. And it's really an honor that he Trust me to do that. And it's been so flattering, so any pressure you feel towards it, it really relieves you, "he said.
Production created a photo of Bassinger and Courtney Johns together. It was only seen on screen for a short period of time, but Bassinger shared the image on his social media platforms. "I posted on my Instagram and as I was writing the caption, I was really excited, like … (Pause.) Of course, every day I went to the set, it was a reminder of why we were there," he said. . "That Geoff was there and he felt his passion, it was a constant reminder, but I was thrilled even thinking about it. Sorry. OK, I'm done. But yes, yes."
Bassinger previously starred in Nickelodeon & # 39; s Bella and the bulldogs, The Haunted Hathaways and School of Rock. She is used to being on shows that develop followers, especially those who lean younger, but being a superhero hasn't added any additional pressure, she said.
"I am very proud of the person that I am. (Laughter.) I really am … I was talking about this yesterday, it is as if you were forced to assume this responsibility as a role model. I chose to be an actor and I am very honored to be able to play this role and I can be a role model, but also, I'm just an actor. So, I saw this as almost an added bonus to give me this voice … as I am able to be a role model. To me, it's not pressure, but just an added benefit, "he said.
Viewers will see Bassinger dress up as Stargirl for the first time in the Tuesday, May 26, episode of the series on The CW, and she said she vividly remembers filming the moment in 2019.
"The first time I saw myself in costume probably wasn't when we were filming the scene, but it was when I remember it most. It was cold and we were filming the Brainwave fight scene that will be in the second episode, and it was so surreal. I really want to Putting it on for the first time, I really felt like a superhero. I felt like this couldn't be taken away from me. It was me. It was mine. So it was such a surreal feeling, "he said.
Of course, Star Girl It ended up premiering during the coronavirus pandemic as friends and family distanced themselves socially, but Bassinger said he hopes the show will still bring people together.
"From the beginning, (Johns) said she wanted to create a program that would bring people together. A program that you can sit and watch with your whole family. A program that your grandmother can enjoy, a program that your children can enjoy," she said. "And clearly now, at a time when social distancing is so important, so even if it is virtually, I still hope that it can still bring people together."
Star Girl airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at The CW.
