Brad Pitt is going through a lot. He is 56 years old, jobless, drifting somewhere in Malibu. Sometimes is Dated Alia Shawkat, except when it isn't, but she still rides her bike constantly. It's kind of confusing, especially for him! No wonder he is sitting, watching motorcycles, wishing he could be on the open road with the wind blowing his hair too long and sun damaged. However, as is common in the photos about Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, the photos were too expensive for me. I have interpreted them with the previous art and now I will describe them to you.

On Tuesday, curious paparazzi snapped photos of Ole Brad reviewing Flea's motorcycle, somewhere in Malibu. Who knows why he was dating a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but something tells me it's because Sat Hari Khalsa, who he was photographed with in 2019, passed most of the things pumping the band full of ozone. Anyway, the two were reviewing what was presumably Flea's motorcycle, a chrome-wrapped BMW with large horn wheels and a bright blue beetle exterior.

However, Brad was not his soft and expected being. His jeans had holes big enough to fit his entire body, while his shirt looked wrinkled and worn. Her hair, most notably, was damaged by the sun and looked as if she had dyed it at home. This is not to judge! We have to celebrate our previous heartbeats because of the expectations placed on them by toxic masculinity, or something like that. Really, it's nice to see he's letting go of everything like the rest of us.

Now, I have taken some artistic liberties with the photo. Flea and Pitt were standing in front of the actor's Malibu house, from what I could see, but it's right on the beach, which is a much better backdrop! Also, the sun is not anthropomorphic. But if it were, its cheery glow would contrast with the frown on Pitt's face. I am sure that Alia Shawkat was on her mind, with all that movement in and out of her public life in these last months of social isolation. Maybe you're considering a motorcycle of your own to impress her! Girls love those things, supposedly.