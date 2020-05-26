book train tickets online: train services will resume from June 1: how to book tickets online

%MINIFYHTMLb14cbe6ee4f179350a44f8a3bdddf65f13%

The Ministry of Railways plans to resume passenger train services from June 1. The Ministry has confirmed that around 200 new special trains are destined for specific stations across the country.

According to the Indian Railways statement, these trains will only be reserved, which means people will need to present the confirmed ticket to board these trains.



Ticket reservations for these trains have already started and individuals wishing to travel can head to the reservation desk or use the IRCTC website to book tickets.

So if you plan to travel somewhere during continuous blocking, here we show you how to book train tickets online using IRCTC website.

one) Visit "https://www.irctc.co.in/" on your laptop or computer and log in



2) Full details of the origin and destination station along with the travel date and click on the Search for trains button

Be sure to enter a date after May 31, as train services will start on June 1



3) Choose the train you want to travel from and click Check availability and fare



4) Now click on the "Book Now,quot; button located below the specific date



5) On the next screen, enter your name, address, age, and phone number and click the Continue button



6) Confirm details such as train number, origin and destination stations, age, name, etc. on the next screen and click Continue

7) Make the payment using your preferred payment method to confirm the reservation of the ticket

