Blake Lively can't believe this Ryan Reynolds underwear photo

We see London, we see France, we totally see Ryan Reynolds& # 39; underpants.
Digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey has never shied away from being a bit creative with our favorite celebrities.
But on Tuesday morning, the artist decided to have innocent fun at Ryan's expense. And spoiler alert: Blake Lively I loved.
In an Instagram post that went viral, Ronald took a photo with Photoshop of a man who was posing at a Walmart. Oh, and did we mention that the person in question was wearing patriotic underpants and a "Fun,quot; t-shirt that is only a few sizes too small. So what was Blake's response?
"Please stop stealing my personal photos," he Gossip Girl Shared star in the comments section. Hahaha
While we anxiously await an epic response from Ryan, we can't help but point out that Ronald did something similar with A-listers Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio. And those are available on t-shirts!
Putting the internet photos aside, both Blake and Ryan are trying to find the fun during social estrangement.
Whether it's Blake taunting her husband's new hairstyle or Ryan missing her "secret family," this couple is trying to stay positive in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
In fact, they are also paying for it in more ways than one.
Ryan recently delivered a virtual graduation speech at the Kitsilano High School Class of 2020, where he shared his wisdom.
"If I can pass on this little chestnut of wisdom, it's something you might want to start if you're not already doing it. It's totally up to you, no pressure, but one thing that worked for me is practicing some kind of compassion every day is good for you. or for someone, especially for someone else, "he shared.
the dead Pool The star continued: "You have heard the expression 'divide and conquer'", you see it everywhere and dividing people is only a means to distract them, disarm them, giving them the opportunity to conquer, and the world seems to subsist. This idea more and more. And it's getting really boring. It is simply exaggerated and I think you want to be elegant and at the forefront. And I think your generation will be. So maybe practice the opposite, practice empathy. "
In March, the couple also donated $ 400,000 to New York hospitals and $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Bravo you two!
