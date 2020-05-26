Blake Lively can't believe this Ryan Reynolds underwear photo

We see London, we see France, we totally see Ryan Reynolds& # 39; underpants.

Digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey has never shied away from being a bit creative with our favorite celebrities.

But on Tuesday morning, the artist decided to have innocent fun at Ryan's expense. And spoiler alert: Blake Lively I loved.

In an Instagram post that went viral, Ronald took a photo with Photoshop of a man who was posing at a Walmart. Oh, and did we mention that the person in question was wearing patriotic underpants and a "Fun,quot; t-shirt that is only a few sizes too small. So what was Blake's response?

"Please stop stealing my personal photos," he Gossip Girl Shared star in the comments section. Hahaha

While we anxiously await an epic response from Ryan, we can't help but point out that Ronald did something similar with A-listers Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio. And those are available on t-shirts!