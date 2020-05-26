Billie Eilish shares short film about people's opinions about her body

Billie eilish She is letting the public know that it is not her "responsibility,quot; what people think of her.
On Tuesday, the 18-year-old shared a short film in which she frankly talks about the trial facing the public about how she chooses to dress and how she flaunts her body.
"Do you really know me, do you know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body,quot;, begins the video, as he slowly begins to take off his clothes. "Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to embarrass others; some people use it to embarrass me. But I feel like you're always watching."
The "bad boy,quot; singer first shared this short film when she started Where we go? World Tour earlier this year in March. Now he's sharing it for the world to see on YouTube.
"Nothing I do is not seen, so while I feel your looks, your disapproval … or your sighs of relief," continues the video. "If I lived off of them, I could never move."
"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to shut up? Are you teasing my shoulders? My chest?" Billie continues, as a dark pool envelops her. "Am I my stomach, my hips, the body I was born with? Isn't that what you wanted … if I wear what's comfortable … I'm not a woman. If I throw the capes, I'm a whore .. I thought you have never seen my body, you still touch it and you judge me for that. Why?
She concludes: "We decide who they are. We decide how much they are worth. If I use more, if I use less, who decides what they do to me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on their perception? Or is it your opinion on is not my responsibility? "
IT IS NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, a short film, is not the first time that Billie has used her platform and influence to talk about shamers and the way they perceive her.
In April this year, the singer reacted to body shaking that criticized her for posting photos of herself in a swimsuit. She shared a bit of her head and shoulders in a swimsuit, and while many saw it as a normal Instagram post, others were quick to give unsolicited advice.
"It was a trend," said Billie. Stunned. "There were comments like,‘ I don't like it anymore because when she turns 18 she's a prostitute. " As a friend. I can not win. I can not win ".
She also opened up to the post about how she hasn't always been comfortable with her own skin.
"There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body because I hadn't seen it in a long time," she shared with the publication. "Sometimes I would look at it and say, 'Whose body is that?'
Billie added: "It's not that I like (my body) now, I just think I agree a little more."
Watch IT IS NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY on YouTube here.
%MINIFYHTML71edc6987db6a69fb0c4517bb14e1f4816%