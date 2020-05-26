Billie Eilish shares short film about people's opinions about her body

Billie eilish She is letting the public know that it is not her "responsibility,quot; what people think of her.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old shared a short film in which she frankly talks about the trial facing the public about how she chooses to dress and how she flaunts her body.

"Do you really know me, do you know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body,quot;, begins the video, as he slowly begins to take off his clothes. "Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to embarrass others; some people use it to embarrass me. But I feel like you're always watching."

The "bad boy,quot; singer first shared this short film when she started Where we go? World Tour earlier this year in March. Now he's sharing it for the world to see on YouTube.

"Nothing I do is not seen, so while I feel your looks, your disapproval … or your sighs of relief," continues the video. "If I lived off of them, I could never move."