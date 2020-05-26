Billie Eilish calls Shamers in short film

Your opinion is not your "responsibility,quot;!

Billie Eilish has often used her platform as one of the biggest pop stars of the moment to talk about how toxic body shame can be.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty

Last year, Billie explained in a Calvin Klein ad that the reason she wears loose clothing is to avoid body embarrassment. "I never want the world to know everything about me," he said. "I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes: no one can comment, because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

She opened up about struggling with body image issues in an interview with Vogue. "I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one," he explained. "I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and he was chubby and short."

Billie also said in an interview with BBC Breakfast that negative comments about her affected her so much that they were "ruining her life."

In early March, Billie went on a world tour, where she revealed a powerful short film about body shame as an interlude, addressing people's unwanted opinions about her body.

Billie shows her body during a powerful interlude in "WHERE TO GO? WORLD TOUR ”(1/2)

His words resonated with fans, who shared their support at his concert with cheers, and went to social media to share images from the film.

Now that the tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billie shared the short film titled Not my responsibility, on YouTube and on social networks.

In the video, Billie takes off her clothes while addressing people's harmful opinions in a voiceover.

"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to shut up? Do you provoke my shoulders? My chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? Is it the body I was born with? is not what you wanted?

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I am a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it, and you judge me for that. Why make assumptions about people? size? "

"We decide who they are. We decide how much they are worth. If I get more, if I get less, who decides what does that to me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on their perception? Or is their opinion of me not It is my responsibility?

Fans who watched the movie were very proud of her for taking a stand against those who had embarrassed her.

Billie Eilish raising awareness of society's beauty standards about women's bodies is extremely important and should be a short film that should be talked about a lot. she has many young people admiring her and she is setting a great example. Stan someone like Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is really redefining and creating a circumstance where the social norms imposed on women rather than what they might be calling combobulants is amazing. Such a talented force is a unique opportunity in a million lives.

Dealing with people's negativity is not easy, but Billie makes sure that people know that she will stay true to who she is, and I applaud her so much for that!

