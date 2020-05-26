Billie Eilish calls Shamers in short film

Your opinion is not your "responsibility,quot;!
Billie Eilish has often used her platform as one of the biggest pop stars of the moment to talk about how toxic body shame can be.
Last year, Billie explained in a Calvin Klein ad that the reason she wears loose clothing is to avoid body embarrassment. "I never want the world to know everything about me," he said. "I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes: no one can comment, because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"
She opened up about struggling with body image issues in an interview with Vogue. "I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one," he explained. "I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and he was chubby and short."
Billie also said in an interview with BBC Breakfast that negative comments about her affected her so much that they were "ruining her life."
In early March, Billie went on a world tour, where she revealed a powerful short film about body shame as an interlude, addressing people's unwanted opinions about her body.
Now that the tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billie shared the short film titled Not my responsibility, on YouTube and on social networks.
In the video, Billie takes off her clothes while addressing people's harmful opinions in a voiceover.
"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to shut up? Do you provoke my shoulders? My chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? Is it the body I was born with? is not what you wanted?
"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I am a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it, and you judge me for that. Why make assumptions about people? size? "
"We decide who they are. We decide how much they are worth. If I get more, if I get less, who decides what does that to me? What does that mean? Is my value based only on their perception? Or is their opinion of me not It is my responsibility?
Fans who watched the movie were very proud of her for taking a stand against those who had embarrassed her.
Dealing with people's negativity is not easy, but Billie makes sure that people know that she will stay true to who she is, and I applaud her so much for that!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML4906e0c506fadb8ccc15758bf2c3291b16%