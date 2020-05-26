Better Weather for NASA's Historic Astronaut Launch at SpaceX

%MINIFYHTMLc56e5e3c820024af26b51569a689545c11%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – In good weather, SpaceX and NASA officials promised on Tuesday to keep crew safety as the top priority for the nation's first astronaut launch into orbit in nearly a decade.

NASA veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were due to make history Wednesday afternoon, as they traveled on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon pod to the International Space Station on a test flight.

SpaceX was about to become the first private company to put astronauts into orbit, something accomplished by just three countries: Russia, the United States, and China.

On the eve of the launch, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said from the Kennedy Space Center that both the space agency and SpaceX have been diligent to make sure everyone on the launch circuit knows they are free to stop the countdown. if there is any concern.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected at Kennedy at 4:33 p.m. take off, but "our top priority,quot; will remain astronaut safety, according to Bridenstine.

Bridenstine said she texted the two astronauts on Monday and said, "If you want me to stop this for any reason, please say so." I will stop it in an instant if you want me to. They both came back and said, "Let's go for the launch." "

Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of SpaceX, said Monday night that he and other company workers have pictured themselves in astronauts' shoes on launch day, "or their helmets."

"That changes the equation quite dramatically," he said.

SpaceX has launched cargo capsules to the space station since 2012.

"It's a big step, obviously, to go from burden … to launching two people who are parents as we call them and have families, children, wives," added Koenigsmann.

NASA will have input during the countdown, but in the end, SpaceX will take the final step, with NASA's consent.

"SpaceX is controlling the vehicle, there is no question about that," Norm Knight, NASA's flight operations manager, said Monday.

Odds of an acceptable launch climate improved to 60% on Tuesday. But that did not take into account the conditions along the Dragon's orbit path.

SpaceX needs relatively calm waves and winding up the US coast. USA And Canada and cross the North Atlantic to Ireland, in case astronauts Hurley and Behnken need to make an emergency flood.

If SpaceX doesn't start during the split-second window on Wednesday, the next attempt would be on Saturday. Takeoff is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT.

The last time astronauts launched from Florida was on the last NASA space shuttle flight in July 2011. Hurley was the pilot of that mission.

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to transport astronauts to the space station, after commercial cargo shipments took off. However, the development of Boeing's SpaceX Dragon and Starliner pods took longer than expected, and the United States has been paying Russia to launch NASA astronauts in the meantime.

