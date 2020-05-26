Berkeley Tennis, Pickleball Courts reopen for singles game – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – While most of the neighborhood's parks and recreational facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts for individual games, provided social distancing and other measures are used.

Sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued on May 18, and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for the court.

Singles play between members of different households is allowed if new coronavirus guidelines are provided that include staying safely apart, not sharing teams, and using only three balls per court.

"No masks are required to play tennis or pickleball on the court, but all players should cover their faces and put on when they are not actively playing if others are present," the city said in an announcement.

Other athletic fields as well as play structures and most of the city's recreation facilities and parks remain closed.

The sports fields and open spaces of the park are open for use by individuals and members of the same household.

The city stressed the importance of continued compliance with security measures, even when some restrictions are being relaxed.

"These small steps toward reopening allowed by the new order are possible due to the significant progress we have made as a region to stop the spread of COVID-19," said the Berkeley announcement. "The sacrifices made by Bay Area residents over the past nine weeks have slowed the surge in new cases and kept our hospitals from being overwhelmed."

