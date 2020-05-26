"Being black in America should not be a death sentence,quot;: Officials Respond to George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4f1c3ad4b7b4dfc6f4965c434ce2e87e13%

His name was George Floyd. He can be seen in a video that Darnella Frazier posted on Facebook, screaming "Please, please, I can't breathe," as a Minneapolis police officer hugged him for minutes, with his knee to Floyd's neck. Soon after, he was dead.

The scene of the confrontation with the police in the Powderhorn neighborhood, 10 minutes south of the city center, is now home to a memorial, and also the start of protests.

Floyd was arrested around 8 p.m. On Monday for forgery, a non-violent crime that implies he tried to use forged documents at a nearby deli. Officers say he resisted arrest before Frazier began filming.

The video posted on social media shows a meeting between the Minneapolis police and Floyd outside of Cup Foods. In the nine-minute video, an officer can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck next to a police car. Floyd can be heard moaning and repeatedly telling the police that he cannot breathe.

"You are not even resisting arrest at this time, brother," a viewer tells the officer and his partner. "You're trying to stop her breathing right now, do you think it's cool?"

After about five minutes in the video, Floyd appears to be knocked unconscious. Spectators ask someone to check his pulse. The officer doesn't lift his knee from Floyd's neck until medical personnel arrive a few minutes later and take him to an ambulance. Police said they took him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey viewed this entire video and called it "incorrect on all levels."

"For most of the night I have been trying to find the words to describe what happened. And all I go back to is that he should not have died. What we saw was horrible, completely and completely in bad shape. The life of This man matters. He matters. He was someone's son, "Frey said. “I think what I saw and what I saw was wrong on all levels. This does not reflect the values ​​that Chief Arradondo has worked tirelessly to instill. It does not represent the training we have invested in or the steps we have taken to ensure accountability. Being black in the United States shouldn't be a death sentence. "

My observations were delivered early this morning and the video below. https://t.co/qC2IgWdm1T pic.twitter.com/XWXhSygaCY – Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

San Pablo Mayor Melvin Carter also weighed in Tuesday morning.

The video of a Minneapolis police officer killing a handcuffed and defenseless man is one of the vilest and most heartbreaking footage I've ever seen. The officer who stood guard is as responsible as his partner; both must be fully responsible. This must stop now. – Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter) May 26, 2020

Mayor Frey urged protesters to remain aware of COVID-19 as they demonstrated. At least one protest is planned for Tuesday night at the scene of the incident. It is being organized by various groups of local activists, including the NAACP of Minneapolis, Communities Against Police Brutality, and the Twin Cities of Black Lives Matter.

The two Minneapolis officers who responded to the incident are "relieved of their duty," the police chief said. This is different from the typical administrative license, but is still paid without any law enforcement obligations.

The attorney representing Floyd's family is civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

"We all watched the horrible death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him to the police car and to get down his neck," Crump said in a statement. "This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was detained by the police for questioning on a non-violent charge."

Lt. Bob Kroll of the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers said the union intends to provide full support to the officers involved.

“Now is not the time to rush to trial and immediately convict our officers. An in-depth investigation is underway. Our officers are fully cooperating. We should review all the videos. We must await the coroner's report, "Kroll said. The officers' actions and training protocol will be carefully reviewed after officers have provided their statements. The Federation of Minneapolis Police Officers will provide full support to the officers involved We ask that the community remain calm and allow the investigation to be fully completed. "

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Minneapolis City Council Andrea Jenkins called for immediate action.

“My heart is breaking from the tragic loss of life last night near 38th and Chicago. Our community continues to be traumatized over and over again. We must demand answers, I have spoken to the mayor and I have a call to the boss. I promise to be so transparent and direct with the community. We were already in the midst of developing a summer safety strategy for this neighborhood, but now immediate action is required, ”Jenkins said. "Please stay strong sisters and brothers, these are difficult times."

The FBI has been called to investigate Floyd's death. The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension is also involved.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Governor Tim Walz also echoed Jenkins' call for immediate action.

My statement about the officer-related death in Minneapolis: pic.twitter.com/HUoGfXEj7R – Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 26, 2020

Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents the congressional district in which Floyd's death occurred, said: "It is disgusting to see this black man being killed while imploring helpless help." Black life is not just a song, it is a call to justice. It is a call for our humanity to be recognized. This must stop. There has to be an immediate investigation by the Justice Department into this. ”

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman also said he was "shocked and saddened by what appeared in a recent video," and said his office was in consultation with the United States attorney.