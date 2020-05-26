Beach lovers enjoy a warm day in Huntington Beach to kick off Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Many people came to Huntington Beach this weekend for the sand and surf.

Some hugged the crowds, while others enjoyed the warmth of the beach parking lots.

Restrictions in Orange County and other surrounding areas were reduced, allowing locals to enjoy the warm weather to begin Memorial Day weekend.

The caveat was that bathers should wear masks, avoid standing still, and maintain physical distance.

"I came to the beach to have fun," said Angel Martinez. "I feel safe and I feel good. I have my handkerchief in case they ask me to put it on.

Covering your face is recommended in Orange County if you are within six feet of someone else, but few masks were observed.

Signs are posted on the beaches that indicate to the crowds that it is open only for active recreation.

"They are adjusting their quarantine to people's needs, so I think it's great," said Michael Vázquez. “If I am close to many crowds, I wear a mask. If I'm only with my friends, I'm fine. "

A lifeguard supervisor said the crowd was considerably lighter than a typical Memorial Day.