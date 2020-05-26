BBC orders coronavirus-themed access documents on supermarkets and UCLH – Up News Info

BBC Factual has ordered a coronavirus-themed document Fight the virus (w / t), which sees doctors and twin brothers Chris and Xand van Tulleken tell the story of the pandemic from a medical and personal perspective, and Keeping Britain fed (w / t), in which Sara Cox and Ade Adepitan explore behind-the-scenes work in supermarkets as they face a surge in customers.

Dr Chris van Tulleken is an infectious disease physician at UCLH in central London, the epicenter of outbreak treatment in the UK. With special access to UCLH, the film will chart what's happening on the medical front, filmed in the past six weeks. Xand will also reveal the impact of the virus on the communities around the hospital, from homeless people on the streets of Westminster to a large family living on top of a tower in London.

Little Gem manufactures the standalone version (1 × 60 ’) for BBC One. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content and Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History. Executive producers are Ben Gale and Helen Littleboy.

In the second paper, presenters Cox and Adepitan have access to some of Britain's largest supermarkets and their suppliers to see how their systems have withstood the most tests in their history.

The program 1 × 60 & # 39; for BBC Two is made by the Science Unit of BBC Studios. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, and Bootle. The editor in charge is Abigail Priddle. Executive producer is Paul Overton.

Bootle said: "Chris and Xand Van Tulleken are not just television presenters, they are highly qualified doctors whose skills have been required during the current crisis. By continuing their work for six grueling weeks, Fight the virus It will give us an insight into the UK's humanitarian and medical response to Covid-19. Keeping Britain fed Meet a different type of hero – the people who keep our supermarkets stocked and our supply chains up and running. Without their work and commitment in the face of genuine danger, we would all be lost. "