Bay Area ministers urge faithful African Americans to "take refuge in grace,quot; despite green light to reopen

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Governor Gavin Newsom has given the green light to the reopening of places of worship, with some modifications. But not all churches are ready for the faithful to return.

"The church is not the building, the church is the believer and so we encourage you to worship on-site and take refuge in grace," said Pastor Joseph Bryant.

He was one of several Bay Area ministers who gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall at a safe distance to ask for more testing and education in the black community. They rallied to keep the church doors closed, particularly as African Americans struggle with disproportionate COVID-19 death rates.

"We have too many pre-existing conditions, we have too many older adults in our congregations, we have to do a lot of work in our buildings to correct them," Bryant said. "So just because we can do something doesn't mean we should do something."

The governor's new guidelines for religious meetings include limiting congregations to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is less.

Worshipers should wear masks. They will not be allowed to share prayer books and collectible plates will not be passed.

The governor leaves it to the counties to decide whether the facilities within their jurisdictions can reopen.

"In a time of such anxiety and uncertainty, faith and that devotion to something higher, better, and greater than yourself becomes even more pronounced and profound," Newsom said.

Meanwhile, two new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Mother's Day religious service in Butte County. It was carried out despite county rules.

Pastor Mike Jacobsen of Palermo Bible Family Church spoke on social media about his decision to celebrate the service, which was attended by more than 180 people.

“Unfortunately, when you go out front and advance to lead, you become a target. I am not perfect. I'm going to make mistakes, but when you go out you become a target, "he said.

In Mendocino County, a total of nine people tested positive after the Mother's Day service at the Assembly of God church in Redwood Valley.