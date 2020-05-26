Bay area courts begin the process to resume jury trials at the age of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML4fbbb540e8ad37e2f422e56f3c061c5613%

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – Across the Bay Area, court systems are beginning to restart after they were largely closed since mid-March. However, the changes necessary to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic will be significant.

"We are all making peace as we go," said Chief Justice of the Contra Costa County Superior Court, Judge Barry Baskin. "It will not be the normal jury trial that we are all familiar with."

Judge Baskin will be the first to admit it. They don't have all the answers yet as jury trials begin to resume in the Contra Costa courts. For the foreseeable future, judges will examine a very different courtroom.

"Lawyers, judges, jury, we will be required to wear masks, but not witnesses," said Baskin. Instead, they will be behind the plexiglass. "

Courts have been frantically installing that plexiglass around witness stalls. It will be placed more in front of the jury panel, and the jury itself will extend through the gallery of the courtroom, which means that virtually no one other than the accused and the attorneys will be able to witness a trial.

"The question will be:‘ Is it good enough for our constitution? "Said defense attorney Joseph Tully. "Do we have the resources to do things constitutionally appropriate for accused persons facing charges?"

Tully says the changes raise all kinds of questions, starting from the beginning with jury selection.

"How do you choose a jury from your peers while wearing masks, where half of their face is covered and you can't tell their human emotions," Tully asked. "Number two, social distancing. If the jurors are spread across the courtroom, they obviously do not fit in the jury for social distancing. How do we as lawyers present evidence to you? We are used to having a jury panel in a jury box. "

The questions about procedure and fairness will likely continue after the trial ends.

"Who knows how the courts of appeal will ultimately decide to what extent we are altering the way trials are normally conducted," Baskin said.

The courts have not been fully closed for the past 10 weeks. Emergency hearings for serious crimes were held, but most cases were suspended. Now the temperature will be taken for each person who enters a Contra Costa court. Jury selection for the upcoming trials is expected to begin next week.