Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett reveals what's in her bag

If you ask Madison Prewett, beauty is much more than your appearance.

After becoming a fan favorite in Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, the former reality show star turned away from the Hollywood lights to spend time with family and friends in Alabama.

But luckily for us, the Bachelor Nation member took time to talk about beauty, both inside and out.

"I feel more beautiful when I make it beautiful. I can spend all day combing and putting on makeup, but at the end of the day, I feel the best and most beautiful when I take good care of myself and invest myself and when I have encouraged or helped someone else,quot;, Madison shared with E! News. "Beauty is not just appearance, it is beyond that. For me, beauty is inside and then what you do with it, makes you beautiful."

Take a look inside the Madison bag to see some of the items that give it a little more sparkle and shine throughout the day.