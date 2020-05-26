Azealia Banks criticizes Ebro Darden and Nicki Minaj amid the Doja Cat racism scandal

Instagram

In a separate post, Azealia criticizes the collaborator of & # 39; Say So & # 39; Doja's Nicki for remaining silent amid the controversy, accusing the raptor of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; to be jealous of Cardi B.

Up News Info –

Azealia Banks is weighing on Doja CatThe racism scandal after videos of her joining racist chat rooms found her way out online. They all canceled the "Hot Pink" star, and when the rapper Ebro Darden Seeming to be defending Doja, Azealia quickly called out to him.

%MINIFYHTML68528ec41db11be66c9161c8d9e5977a11% %MINIFYHTML68528ec41db11be66c9161c8d9e5977a11%

Ebro wrote on Instagram Story on Monday, May 25: "Instead of canceling Doja Cat for having some weird fetish and identity issues." He added: "Is it possible to lift her up and show her that being black is beautiful? I guess she had no black culture in her suburban wasteland and that her white mom couldn't help her. And chat rooms."

Azealia found out about the charge and did not refrain from criticizing the apparent double standard. "Where the hell was this sympathy for me n *** a?" He captioned the screenshot from Ebro's Instagram post. "Old tall jiffy yellow cornbread that looks n *** like stick together, I see."

%MINIFYHTML68528ec41db11be66c9161c8d9e5977a12% %MINIFYHTML68528ec41db11be66c9161c8d9e5977a12%

<br />

In a separate post, he also criticized the collaborator of Doja's "Say So" Nicki Minaj for keeping silent amidst the controversy involving Doja. "Another thing that I find fucking fun is Nicki … for all the fucking mouth you have for Cardi B for talking about black women, and now you shut up because you got your little number one with this white bitch, "Azealia said on Instagram video.

"You're a p **** y a ** b *** h. F ** k out of here," he continued to rant. "You should have stepped into that 'Radio Queen' and put that shit on the ground where it belongs. Put that shit in the fucking South African emerald mine where the shit" * k that white b *** h belongs . Now I'm looking at it, you were just jealous of Cardi … She has more loot than you. You did a full radio show on how Cardi B is bad for the black woman. "