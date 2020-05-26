Audio captures Michael Jordan saying he wouldn't play if Isiah Thomas was on the dream team

%MINIFYHTML1d83a3812406d2fc7a2a9ea2451956ac13%

One of the most interesting topics of conversation that emerged from the documentary "The Last Dance,quot; was whether Michael Jordan was the reason why Isiah Thomas did not make it to the United States Olympic basketball team in 1992.

Jordan denied it in the documentary, but the recent audio seems to suggest otherwise. The audio, taken from Jack McCallum's podcast "The Dream Team Tapes," captures a conversation Jordan had with the veteran reporter. McCallum says the audio comes from a conversation he had with Jordan when he was writing his book Dream Team in 2011.

"Rod Thorn called me," says Jordan on audio. "I said, 'Rod, I won't play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.' He assured me. He said, 'You know what? Chuck doesn't want Isiah. Therefore, Isiah will not be part of the team. "

Rod Thorn is the former president of the Olympic Committee and played an important role in the Dream Team selection process. He was also the Bulls general manager when the team selected Jordan in 1984. Jordan confirmed that he had a phone call with Thorn in "The Last Dance," but he did not go so far in the documentary as to say that he called Thomas for his Name.

"Before the '92 Olympics, Rod Thorn called me and said, 'We'd love for you to be on the ideal team.' I say, 'Who's playing it all?' He says, ' What does that mean? "I say, 'Who's playing everything?' He says, 'Well, the guy you're talking about or thinking about isn't going to play' Jordan says in the documentary. "I respect Isiah Thomas' talent. To me, the greatest point guard of all time is Magic Johnson and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game. Now, it was hinted that I was asking about him, but I never threw his name there. "

Jordan would add his farewell statement: "If you want to credit me, go ahead and be my guest. But it wasn't me."

Thorn, in an interview with "Golic and Wingo,quot;, also denied Thomas's name in the phone call.

"There was never anything in my conversation with (Jordan) that had to do with Isiah Thomas, period," Thorn said. "He said, 'I'll do it.' … Isiah's name never came up during that conversation. He never backed off and said he didn't want to do it from that point on, to those of us in the NBA office." .

As for Thomas, he simply added in the documentary: "I don't know what happened in that process. I met the criteria to be selected, but I was not."