Audi fires driver for using a bell at an esports charity race

%MINIFYHTML51fcc73cec49672096e4575ec98b007311%

The combination of racing drivers and electronic sports is proving to be full of drama. When COVID-19 ended real-world racing in March, the pro series moved the action, using sims like iRacing and rFactor 2 along with streaming platforms like Twitch to give drivers something to do and fans something to see. But the transition has not been easy for some of the professional drivers, particularly those who had little interest or experience on the simulation side before the pandemic.

Daniel Abt of Audi is the latest to discover that it's not just a game when you get paid to show up. The latest incident took place on Saturday at the Formula E Race at Home Challenge, where real sport stars come forward to compete in rFactor 2 raise money for UNICEF. Set in a virtual version of Berlin's Tempelhof airport, Abt qualified well and ran to third place, a performance that contrasted with his previous esports races. This, and the fact that he was hidden from view in his video, raised suspicions among some of the other drivers.

Give up anger, racist remarks, now a buzzer

Those suspicions had merit. When eSports race organizers investigated, they verified the IP address data and discovered the presence of a simulator racing professional, Lorenz Hoerzing, who was running around pretending to be Abt. Disqualified from the race, Abt was ordered to donate $ 10,817 (€ 10,000) to charity. (Hoerzing was also stripped of his sixth place in the side event held for professional simulation racers.) After admitting he changed at Hoerzing, Abt apologized in a statement Sunday.

"I would like to apologize to Formula E, all the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for requesting outside help during the race on Saturday. I did not take it as seriously as I should. I am especially sorry, because I know how much work I do. has dedicated to this project by the Formula E organization. I am aware that my offense has a bitter taste, but it was never with bad intention. Of course, I accept the disqualification of the race. Also, I will donate 10,000 euros to a project charity, "he said.

On Tuesday, the other shoe fell when the Audi Sport ABT Schaffler team announced that Abt had been banked to immediate effect. "Integrity, transparency and constant compliance with applicable rules are the top priorities for Audi. This applies to all activities in which the brand is involved without exception. For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect, "he said in a statement. statement. (The irony of this from one of the companies involved in dieselgate not lost at all.)

%MINIFYHTML51fcc73cec49672096e4575ec98b007313%

According to my account, this is now the fourth case of a professional race car driver unclogging online. In early April, NASCAR's Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor after giving up an esports event. A week later, his team and Chevrolet fired Kyle Larson for dropping the N-word at another NASCAR esports event. And in early May, the drama erupted between IndyCar and Formula 1 fans when rising F1 star Lando Norris was purposely destroyed when invited to participate in the IndyCar pro-driver esports series, which that embarrassed regulars of that series in the process.

The start of a reaction against electronic sports?

For some drivers, this is too much. On Tuesday morning, his fellow Formula E star Antonio Felix da Costa told Twitter I was done with the Twitch stream, a sentiment echoed, then erased, by one of Porsche's professional racers, Laurens Vanthoor.

A tweet now removed from Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor Twitter

A tweet from Techeetah racing driver Antonio Felix da Costa. Twitter

While these eSports simulation racers may be just a game for some, race drivers are professional athletes under contract with large organizations. And when you're paid to represent a great brand, there are consequences for making it look bad. Unsportsmanlike conduct, smoking pot and even political talk will get him in trouble in professional eSports, and although Abt was not signed by Audi to play rFactor 2, continued to represent the organization, which bears his last name, no less, on Saturday. At a time when Twitch streams are bringing many racing stars closer to their fans, it seems a shame that drivers of da Costa and Vanthoor caliber are pulling out due to someone else's mistake.