ATX Festival Adds Additional HBO Shows – Up News Info

ATX Television Festival has presented additional programming with HBO for its first fully virtual festival, which will take place from June 5-7.

Previously announced titles include Perry Mason, which will open the virtual festival, together with Little fires everywhere, cougar city, Scrub, One day at a time, Valley P, New Amsterdam, The bold type, and more.

Among the newly added list is HBO's new half-hour series, I can destroy you, who will host a conversation with creator / executive producer / star Michaela Coel. The show explores the issue of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new dating and relationship landscape, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.

Festival goers will see HBO for the first time I'll be gone in the dark, a six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, which explores author Michelle McNamara's investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she named "The Golden State Killer." Filmmakers Liz Garbus, Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane and Josh Koury will be available for a conversation.

Further, A Black Lady Sketch Show creator and star Robin Thede will join Showrunners: State of the Union, a panel featuring showrunners on the current (and future) state of TV, production, and industry leadership, while Mark Duplass will join the creatives behind Room 104 to discuss the fourth and final season.