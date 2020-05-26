At first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump's tweets.

%MINIFYHTMLdace860d17f9cb1d36405af7c66e116c13%

For the first time, Twitter has marked some of President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called the mail ballots "fraudulent,quot; and predicted that "mailboxes will be stolen," among other things. Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the facts about the ballots by mail,quot; link that guides users to a Twitter "moments,quot; page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims .

So far, the president has simply overcome Twitter's halfhearted attempts to enforce rules designed to promote courtesy and "healthy,quot; conversation among his most prominent user. Trump frequently amplifies misinformation, spreads abuse, and uses his pulpit to personally attack private citizens and public figures alike, all banned under official Twitter rules.

In a statement, Twitter said Trump's vote-by-mail tweets "contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been tagged to provide additional context around mail-in ballots."

Trump has never faced Twitter sanctions on his account before. The husband of a woman who died by accident two decades ago in an office of then-Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough recently demanded that Twitter remove unsubstantiated tweets from the president that suggest Scarborough, now a fierce critic of Trump, killed her. Twitter released a statement expressing regret to the husband, but has so far taken no action on those tweets.

Over the weekend, the president issued several tweets questioning the legality of mail ballots. The storm of tweets followed Trump's Facebook and Twitter posts last week that wrongly claimed that Michigan's secretary of state mailed ballots to 7.7 million registered voters. Trump later removed the tweet and released an edited version that still threatened to withhold federal funds.

Twitter's policy prohibits sharing "false or misleading information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in an election or other civic process." While he has previously flagged tweets that convey misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, he has never before placed warnings on tweets for any other reason.

Trump responded on Twitter, accusing the platform of "interfering in the 2020 presidential election,quot; and insisting that "as president, I will not allow this to happen." Its 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Twitter's "clear political bias,quot; had prompted the campaign to withdraw "all of our Twitter advertising months ago." Twitter has banned all political advertising since last November.

Trump's Scarborough tweets offer another example of the president using Twitter to spread misinformation, in this case, about an accidental death Trump persists in linking to the co-host of the MSNBC "Morning Joe,quot; show.

"My request is simple: Delete these tweets," Timothy J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Congressional office in Scarborough on July 20, 2001. Trump has repeatedly tried to implicate Scarborough in death despite the fact that Scarborough was in Washington, not Florida, at the time. .

There is no mystery in the death of Lori Klausutis. Medical authorities ruled that the assistant, who had a heart condition, told her friends hours before that she was not feeling well, had passed out and hit her head. No foul play was suspected.

Klausutis wrote in his letter that it has been difficult for him to get on with his life due to the constant "bile and disinformation,quot; that spread about his wife on the platform, most recently by Trump. His wife continues to be the subject of conspiracy theories 20 years after her death.

Klausutis called his wife's death "the most painful thing I've ever had to deal with,quot; and said he feels a marriage obligation to protect his memory amid "a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendoes, and conspiracy theories from the day she died. "

Trump's tweets violate the rules and terms of service of the Twitter community, he said. "A common user like me would be banished," he wrote.

At Tuesday's briefing at the White House, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly declined to say why Trump was pushing unfounded allegations or whether he would stop tweeting about them. Instead, he focused on Scarborough's comments about the case that he said were inappropriate and frivolous.

Dorsey did not respond directly to Klausutis' letter and has not taken any action on the President's tweets. In a statement, Twitter said it "deeply regretted the pain these statements and the attention they are attracting are causing the family."

Scarborough has urged the President to stop his unfounded attacks.

AP Technology writer Mae Anderson contributed to this story from New York.