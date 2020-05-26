Asteroid that wiped out beaten dinosaurs at "deadliest possible,quot; angle – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLeaaf951eae08ca3c39190bec0cc0256113%

(CNN) – The city-sized asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago and condemned dinosaurs to extinction came from the northeast at a steep angle, maximizing the amount of climate-changing gases released into the atmosphere, according to a new study.

%MINIFYHTMLeaaf951eae08ca3c39190bec0cc0256114% %MINIFYHTMLeaaf951eae08ca3c39190bec0cc0256114%

That the 125-mile-wide Chicxulub crater in present-day Mexico was formed when the asteroid struck, ultimately killing three-quarters of life on the planet, is a fact that most scientists agree on. But the trajectory and direction of that impact remains a matter of debate.

In a new study, an international team of researchers said their 3D simulations showed that the asteroid hit at an angle of 40 to 60 degrees, making Gareth Collins, a professor of planetary science in Imperial's department of earth science and engineering. College London, described as The Worst Scene for Dinosaurs.

"The asteroid attack unleashed an incredible amount of climate-changing gases in the atmosphere, triggering a chain of events that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. This was probably made worse by the fact that it struck at one of the deadliest possible angles, "Collins, the lead author of the study he published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, said in a statement.

Cataclysmic event

"We know this was one of the worst-case scenarios for impact fatality, because it placed more dangerous debris in the upper atmosphere and scattered it everywhere, leading to a nuclear winter," he added.

Such a blow likely unleashed billions of tons of sulfur and other gases into the atmosphere, blocking the sun and causing a dramatic cooling of Earth's climate.

Previous studies had found that the asteroid struck at a shallower angle and came from the southeast, Collins said.

"This was based on a different interpretation of geophysical data, which our work nullifies, and observations at the time that suggested that the crater ejection was asymmetric, with more ejection in North America (to the northwest) than elsewhere,quot; . explained by email, referring to material that was ejected as a result of the impact.

%MINIFYHTMLeaaf951eae08ca3c39190bec0cc0256115%

"More recent observations have shown that the ejection distribution is more or less symmetric."

The team of researchers from Imperial College London, the University of Freiburg in Germany and the University of Texas at Austin examined the shape and structure of the crater and the rocks extracted by drilling into the crater, which contained evidence of the extreme forces generated by the impact. .

"Despite being buried under nearly a kilometer of sedimentary rocks, it is remarkable that geophysical data reveals a lot about the crater structure, enough to describe the direction and angle of impact," said Auriol Rae, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Freiburg. and co-author of the study.

This information and other data were used to build a model that simulated how the Chicxulub crater was formed, determining the asteroid's direction and angle. The team considered four different angles: 90, 60, 45, and 30 degrees.

The authors said they considered 60 degrees as the most likely angle due to the relationship between three points in the crater: its center, a mountain ring made of highly fractured rock within the crater rim, and the center of high, dense mantle rocks. . 30 kilometers below the crater.

At the Chicxulub crater, these features are aligned in a southwest-northeast direction, according to the study, and the team's 3D simulations at a 60-degree angle reproduced these observations almost exactly.

The authors said that angle of impact would have produced more climate-changing gases such as sulfur and carbon dioxide than a very shallow or nearly vertical impact.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report. All rights reserved. .)