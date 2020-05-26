Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on how alcoholism plays a role in triggering domestic abuse

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is synonymous with cinema that is entertaining but has an attached message. In addition to making critically acclaimed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, the director also believes in causes. The issue of domestic violence is close to her heart. And he turned to social media to talk extensively about it.

He tweeted saying, "As the confinement continues, domestic violence also continues in the homes. With the opening of liquor stores that prevent people who can handle it calmly and prudently, there will be silent tears of women and children who will suffer the effects of the aggressive behavior patterns of men with low self-esteem. "

The director stated that alcoholism plays a very important role in the increase in domestic abuse cases in the country. She emphatically said: “I have seen that domestic abuse is a great thing due to alcoholism in people from all walks of life. Only the reactions are different. Drinking alcohol is a way to avoid managing the situation, unless a person drinks occasionally and handles it correctly. Right now, there are so many stories about job loss, lack of enough money to support themselves, men find a way to get discouraged and, after consumption, if behavior patterns are not managed properly, this leads to lack of harmony. Verbal abuse, tantrums, ego, low self-esteem, and lack of work, especially for the daily wage or freelancers / consultants, lead to some form of escape. Alcohol is the easiest. It is worse than smoking. Whether smoking can cause cancer. Alcohol can cause depression and have no control over the mind, which affects not only the person but also their family and friends. "

Ashwiny further shared the impact of domestic violence on children, adding: "This leads the child to grow up in an environment that sees the man from domestic abuse. Therefore, I wrote & # 39; Drive Calmly & # 39 ;, because if you don't, it leads to the destruction and division of families and mental instability, not only of you, but of everyone around you. You are going to put the little money you can save for a rainy day, in alcohol. And what about the family? Congratulations to Ashwiny for starting a conversation that is important!