Around 800 Muslims use Ikea mass parking lot for Ramadan prayer

Powerful videos of hundreds of Muslims praying during Ramadan as social estrangement in a giant Ikea parking lot has gone viral.

The large group was participating in a Ramadan prayer on Sunday, in which the crowd prayed and listened to an imam's sermon in the parking lot near Frankfurt, Germany, celebrating the end of the holy month.

The president of a Wetzlar mosque, Kadir Terzi, told the BBC that he asked Ikea about planning a socially estranged prayer last week, according to The Hill. He said he had little confidence that the store would approve it, but said "the store manager did not hesitate for a second and said,quot; yes, you can pray. ""

The mosque asked its parishioners to bring prayer mats and masks for the parking lot prayer.

Images of the crowd praying with the Ikea store in the background were praised online when the mosque found a safe way to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Terzi said the prayer was particularly important because many of the faithful felt isolated during Ramadan due to restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Ramadan is normally a busy time for families and communities. People generally meet every night during the month to break the fast and organize charity work.

"It was a completely different month of Ramadan, without contacts, without visits and without breaking the fast together," he explained, adding that the opportunity to pray together was very valuable.

