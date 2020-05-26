ARM Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU will power the best Android phones of 2021

%MINIFYHTML431b10286924940fded66972999d701513%

ARM has announced its latest high-end mobile designs, the Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU, which will be used to power the upcoming flagship smartphones of 2021 and beyond.

%MINIFYHTML431b10286924940fded66972999d701514% %MINIFYHTML431b10286924940fded66972999d701514%

ARM is generally not advertised on the spec sheets of your new smartphone or tablet, but it is a critical undertaking. It provides the designs that chipmakers like Qualcomm, Huawei, and Samsung use to create the system-on-chip designs that power almost all mobile phones and tablets, and increasingly, laptops like the Surface Pro X.

Double-digit improvements in CPU and GPU performance

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, for example, uses partially custom versions of the ARM Cortex-A77 and Cortex-A55 designs for its Kryo 585 CPU, while Samsung's Exynos 990 uses Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 CPU cores, along with a GPU Mali-G77.

The core design of the Cortex-A78 CPU is "hands down our most efficient Cortex-A CPU ever designed for mobile devices," according to ARM. It features a 20 percent increase in "sustained performance,quot; compared to last year's Cortex-A77 design, while staying within a 1 watt power budget.

ARM says that performance should allow for better efficiency for demanding 5G battery drains. It also says that the new CPU design should be particularly suitable for folding devices with many computers and larger screens.

%MINIFYHTML431b10286924940fded66972999d701515%

ARM is also introducing a new custom Cortex-X program for its partners to create their own specialized Cortex CPU in conjunction with ARM for their specific purposes beyond the Cortex-A78 stock. The first of those chips is the ARM Cortex-X1, which ARM says will offer up to 30 percent better performance than the Cortex-A77.

There are also a couple of new mobile GPUs. The top-of-the-line Mali-G78 supports up to 24 cores, which ARM promises will allow it to deliver a 25 percent increase in graphics performance compared to last year's Mali-G77. There's also the first GPU in a new mid-tier, the Mali-G68, which is intended to help deliver some of the Mali-G78's improvements and performance in a more affordable package.

Lastly, ARM is also introducing a new Ethos-N78 Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which promises up to 25 percent improved performance efficiency over the Ethos-N77, which should translate into better machine learning performance for mobile devices.

So while it will be some time before these designs end up on a smartphone or tablet, expect to hear those names appear in SoC ads later this year and on flagship phones in early 2021. It's still an exciting early look at what the next generation of flagship phones will be able to do.