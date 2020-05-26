Ariana Grande's new boyfriend makes an unexpected cameo in a hilarious video

Are you curious to know how the weather is in your city today?
Tune in to your new favorite weather girls, Lady Gagaand Ariana Grande for the latest, oh, and with a little unexpected help from Ariana's rumored new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.
In a hilarious video posted on the singers' Instagram accounts, the two appear to be bent on promoting their latest collaboration single, "Rain On Me."
"It was beautiful yesterday, but boy, how things have changed," says Lady Gaga in the inspired Weather Channel video. "Today it is raining heavily, we are drenched. Although some complain about the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report."
"Thanks Gaga. Rain down on me, tsunami," says Ariana. "People still go."
"So true, Ariana. People are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world desperately needs to quench Earth's thirst," adds Lady Gaga. "Are we thirsty or what?"
"Oh, we are thirsty!" Ariana responds, as her rumored boyfriend, 26-year-old real estate agent Dalton, makes her debut on her Instagram feed.
Her new love can be seen by staining her with water … err Rain, as Ariana delivers the weather forecast. And if fans had any doubts in their minds about whether it really was Dalton, it seems like Ariana confirmed it in her Instagram Stories.
After posting the video to his feed, he turned to his Stories to share a screenshot of him, and added heart eyes and crying emoji.
As fans will remember, the first two romance rumors sparked in March when the two began to drift apart together amid the coronavirus outbreak. "They run in the same circle," a source close to the singer told E! News. "He used to be a dancer and they have a lot of friends in common. She quickly met him in her quarantine. They've been spending a lot of time at home."
To see Dalton's unexpected but adorable cameo, check out the Instagram video below!
"Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the Chromatica Time Girls," Lady Gaga wrote in her IGTV post. "Are we thirsty or what @arianagrande? BRING IN THE RAIN ⛈ #RainOnMe @weatherchannel,quot;.
"parched @ladygaga @weatherchannel #rainonme," Ariana wrote in her post.
The two pop stars released their latest highly anticipated song last Friday and of course received much praise from fellow Little Monsters and Arianators.
"Rain On Me,quot; is the second single from Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatic.
"It was so beautiful," said Gaga. Zane Lowe from Apple Beats 1 on collaboration, "a very healing process for me too. Not necessarily having a female artist to guide me when I arrived, and being able to be with her and hug her and say, 'Whatever you feel it chains you, any pop cultural construction that you feel you have to live up to, I'd like you to forget about it and be yourself. "
She added: "That woman has been through some really tough life tests, very tough, no doubt. And her ability to keep going. When she entered the studio, she was still crying and she wasn't. And she said," You'll be fine. Call me, here's my number. "
Watch the music video for "Rain On Me,quot; here.
