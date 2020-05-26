Ariana Grande's new boyfriend makes an unexpected cameo in a hilarious video

Are you curious to know how the weather is in your city today?

Tune in to your new favorite weather girls, Lady Gagaand Ariana Grande for the latest, oh, and with a little unexpected help from Ariana's rumored new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

In a hilarious video posted on the singers' Instagram accounts, the two appear to be bent on promoting their latest collaboration single, "Rain On Me."

"It was beautiful yesterday, but boy, how things have changed," says Lady Gaga in the inspired Weather Channel video. "Today it is raining heavily, we are drenched. Although some complain about the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report."

"Thanks Gaga. Rain down on me, tsunami," says Ariana. "People still go."

"So true, Ariana. People are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world desperately needs to quench Earth's thirst," adds Lady Gaga. "Are we thirsty or what?"

"Oh, we are thirsty!" Ariana responds, as her rumored boyfriend, 26-year-old real estate agent Dalton, makes her debut on her Instagram feed.