Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver driving crazy pregnant Katherine and Chris Pratt in their dominant ways?

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver driving Katherine and husband Chris Pratt crazy in their dominant ways? Fans are delighted with Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt. Pratt is already the father of his son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. It is a difficult time for any woman to be pregnant, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused some strict changes for women and there have even been restrictions for parents attending the birth of their children. Recently it was reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a bit intimidating with his new son-in-law and now a source tells him he is fine. Magazine that the couple is overwhelmed by Katherine's parents.

In the next June 1, 2020 issue of OK !, a source stated the following.

"They know how excited Maria and Arnold are, being their first grandchild, but they were told they don't want anything over the top. Maria and Arnold have good intentions, but have become very aggressive."

No one would blame Chris Pratt if he were a little intimidated by telling his father-in-law Arnold to back off, and according to the source, he's trying to get the point across in a lot of non-confrontational ways.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together https://t.co/ULSrqevmWm – BellissimoClothingBrand (@ToneyBellissimo) May 24, 2020

The source went on to describe Maria as wanting to plan Katherine's baby shower and making it a bigger issue than Katherine is comfortable with. Also included in the article is a report that Maria Shriver wants to install a sound system throughout Katherine and Chris's home so baby can listen to lullabies in all rooms.

Neither Chris Pratt nor Katherine Schwarzenegger has confirmed or denied the report, and it is unclear exactly how Katherine and Chris feel about their parents.

The source went on to state the following.

"It's enough to make Chris and Katherine grimace. Chris has assured them that he will take time off and can help Katherine with whatever she needs, but they don't seem to be getting the hint."

What do you think about the report? Do you think Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are driving Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger crazy with their dominant forms?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion.



