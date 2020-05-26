Apple to Reopen About 100 US Retail Stores USA Later this week – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf166ce531882b06468cad39db007f8ca13%

Apple will begin reopening many of its retail stores later this week.

Apple's new security guidelines will require all employees and customers to wear face covers.

Apple initially closed all of its retail stores in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the coronavirus continues to decline in many areas, and with many states planning to loosen blockade measures in the coming days and weeks, Apple said today that it plans to reopen approximately 100 of its retail stores across the country this week.

Apple's decision comes about three weeks after the company began reopening a handful of stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska. At the time, Apple said it was closely monitoring local health data and would use that information to help it decide which stores can safely begin serving customers.

Looking to the future, the extent to which any Apple retail store reopens will vary. While some may allow a limited number of shoppers indoors, others will remain closed, except for sidewalk or in-store service.

Apple's statement on the matter (via The edge) read:

This week we will be serving customers in many locations across the US again. USA For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer only curbside or storefront service, where we provide online order picking and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open to walk-ins and we encourage everyone to check your local store's website for more information on hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for phone or chat support. We are committed to reopening our stores in a way that is highly considerate of the health and safety of our customers and equipment as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.

Of course, it goes without saying that Apple's retail stores will implement a number of measures to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Apple, for example, said that social distancing guidelines will limit the number of visitors who can enter a store at any given time. Additionally, Apple's retail chief Deirdre O’Brien recently articulated other security guidelines that Apple will abide by:

We are also taking some additional steps in most places. Facial covers will be required for all of our equipment and clients, and we will provide them to clients who do not bring their own. Door temperature checks will be performed and posted health questions will be reviewed for those with symptoms, such as cough or fever, or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. Throughout the day, we perform enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and heavily traveled areas.

Apple is also encouraging customers to order products online and use curbside pickup whenever possible.

