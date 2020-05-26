Animated spin-off by Salman Khan & # 39; Dabangg & # 39 ;; Nent UK buys "Dead Lands". – Up News Info

Dabangg, the hit 2010 Hindi-language film starring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, is slated for an animated spin-off series after the India-Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya struck a deal with Arbaaz Khan Productions. The series is inspired by Chulbul Pandey, the police character played by Kahn in the film, and will run over two 52-and-a-half-hour seasons. The first season will go into production this year. Dabangg They generated two sequels in 2012 and 2019, respectively.

%MINIFYHTMLea7bdb1889c0761e6877d9558228ff5113% %MINIFYHTMLea7bdb1889c0761e6877d9558228ff5113%

NENT Studios UK, formerly DRG, has made its first dramatic acquisition since its rebranding in the form of eight-hour fantasy, action, and adventure series. Dead lands. The show, which was produced by New Zealand GFC Films for TVNZ and AMC Shudder's SVOD service and premiered on TVNZ earlier this year, was acquired from GFC after the company claimed the rights to Kew Media after the collapse. from the last batch. Set in the mythical Aoteoroa-New Zealand, the series tells the story of a dishonored warrior who dies, but whose ancestors in the afterlife send him back to the world to find redemption and honor.

%MINIFYHTMLea7bdb1889c0761e6877d9558228ff5114% %MINIFYHTMLea7bdb1889c0761e6877d9558228ff5114%

London's artistic headquarters The Southbank Center faces heavy losses and a prolonged period of closure as a result of the impact of the coronavirus. The organization said it was forecasting a loss of $ 6.3M this year and that it could remain closed until April 2021. The venue houses eight orchestras, including the London Philharmonic, and also contains art galleries; It hosts about 3,500 events per year. According to the BBC, the organization said it was considering broadcasting concerts behind closed doors until fall and next spring.