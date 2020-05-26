Andrea Bocelli confirms that she had coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML04e77cbcad8236def8bd1ef02614ada513%

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, but he had a "quick and full recovery" and is doing well.

%MINIFYHTML04e77cbcad8236def8bd1ef02614ada514% %MINIFYHTML04e77cbcad8236def8bd1ef02614ada514%

Bocelli, whose Easter Sunday "Music for Hope" concert on YouTube attracted the largest simultaneous classical audience for a classical music event, revealed that he and his family members had contracted the disease and had fully recovered in late March. Bocelli detailed his experience in a Facebook post, saying he didn't disclose his diagnosis earlier because he didn't want to "unnecessarily alarm" his fans and wanted to protect his family's privacy. He says he has donated blood to help researchers find a cure for COVID.

Bocelli first revealed that he and his family had been sick with coronavirus during an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week.

“I was able to be with my whole family and we all got infected. We had a fever, then we were cold, and then we had a little cough, "he told WSJ.

“But the fact is that we were all together, all in harmony. We were able to talk much more than we have ever been able to, and I have been able to read. I read the work of a mystic, Maria Valtorta. She wrote 10 volumes, The Gospel as it was revealed to me. And then I did some sports. I moved a little, because at my age you know that if you don't use your muscles you can forget them. And I tried to live it positively with my loved ones, "he added.

%MINIFYHTML04e77cbcad8236def8bd1ef02614ada515%

Bocelli's Easter Sunday performance garnered more than 28 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours and has been viewed more than 40 million times to date.

Bocelli performed the concert in Italy's empty Duomo di Milano, which had been closed for months since northern Italy faced one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

You can read Bocelli's Facebook post in its entirety below.