An unarmed man was shot live by IG: Murder or Defense? (Watch video)

An unarmed man was shot three times and killed, after an argument at a service station in Louisville, Kentucky, MTO News confirmed.

The discussion and shooting were captured on Instagram Live:

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

The video was taken outside the parking lot of a Kroger convenience store, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In the video, two men argue, and one man tells the other that he is carrying a gun. Kentucky has one of the laxest gun laws in the United States – it is a constitutional transportation state, meaning that anyone 21 years of age or older can conceal the transportation weapon without a license / permit.

Unfortunately, the unarmed man refused to heed the armed man's warnings. Instead, the unarmed man approached his armed rival and said, "You are a bitch with a gun in your pocket."

Then, just before the shots go off, the unarmed man says, "I'll put you to sleep (knock out) and take your gun."

The unarmed man approached his armed rival, and the rival appears to draw his pistol and fire three shots.

MTO News contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department and told us that the homicide division is investigating the murder. They did not comment on whether the murder was self-defense or murder.

