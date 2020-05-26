America & # 39; s Got Talent Season 15 is the weirdest season to date

When America has talent returns on Tuesday May 26, it will be as always for the talent competition organized by Terry Crews. Judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back next to the returning judge Heidi klum and newcomer to the series Sofia Vergara. The premiere and first few weeks of auditions were filmed before the coronavirus pandemic hit and shuttered productions across the country.
"I have to say this is the best, most amazing and weirdest season," Mandel said in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "First of all, what you will see tonight is that you will see the good and fun AGT you know, love, and expect."
Mandel said to the host Ellen Degeneres that the acts are bigger and better and the artist he gives his Golden Buzzer to is "like something you've never seen on our show, on our stage."
Most of the season 15 auditions were filmed with an audience, but due to health issues, the show switched to a studio setting with no audience. "It was strange at first, but then it was incredible," Mandel joked, noting that the judges could focus on the contestants without the clamor of the audience.
After Klum started coughing, they sent her home and Eric Stonestreet He sat in his place for a while before the show went into a remote situation.
"We are very proud to present a fifteenth season of America has talent this summer, "Cowell, who also serves as executive producer, said in a statement." This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families can't get out, we really hope that the new season brings some much-needed joy and escape. "
America has talent Season 15 premieres Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
