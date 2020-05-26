America & # 39; s Got Talent Season 15 is the weirdest season to date

When America has talent returns on Tuesday May 26, it will be as always for the talent competition organized by Terry Crews. Judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back next to the returning judge Heidi klum and newcomer to the series Sofia Vergara. The premiere and first few weeks of auditions were filmed before the coronavirus pandemic hit and shuttered productions across the country.

"I have to say this is the best, most amazing and weirdest season," Mandel said in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "First of all, what you will see tonight is that you will see the good and fun AGT you know, love, and expect."