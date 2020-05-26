Amazon Studios Acquires ik Run Sweetheart Run ’from Blumhouse & Automatik – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML37f7794598a5bb2610f709821869539f13%

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse and Automatik's supernatural film Run darling run Up News Info learned that it premiered worldwide at the Sundance Film Festival and is heading to Amazon Studios.

The serpentine reprized the Shana Feste film, which originally had a theatrical release via Blumhouse Tilt on May 8. Run Sweetheart Run He was also selected to take part in this year's SXSW festival.

In Run darling run Written and directed by Feste, a blind date turns violent and the woman has to walk home to Los Angeles while chasing her. Pic starring Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels), Pilou Asbæk (game of Thrones), Aml Ameen (The maze runner), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of blue), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), with Clark Gregg (The Avengers) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Star Trek Beyond, House of Sand and Fog)

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Blumhouse and Automatik. We can't wait to bring this thriller to our global Prime Video customers, "said Matt Newman, co-director of movies at Amazon Studios." Filmmaker Shana Feste takes the audience on a knuckle-twisting ride that is sure to keep fans of the gender on the edge of their seats. "

"As crazy as the public can find the experience of the film's protagonist, I wrote and directed a film that is based on a very personal story for me and I am delighted that a global audience will have the opportunity to see it soon on Amazon Prime." Feste said. "I am also grateful to my friends at Universal and Blumhouse for their endless support for the film."

"Shana is an extremely talented writer and director, and we were fortunate to partner with her to help realize her vision," said producer Jason Blum. "I am delighted that movie-loving audiences around the world can see the film soon."

Feste is also a producer on the film with Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno are EPs.

Run Sweetheart Run It is a separate acquisition and is not part of the list of eight titles previously announced by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television. Earlier this spring, Amazon picked up the movie STX-MWM Studios. My spy It was also released in theaters before COVID-19 closed theaters worldwide.