Ally Maki, Kumail Nanjiani, on success in Hollywood

Ally Maki at the Oscar Vanity Fair 2020 Party. Image: via Getty

A handful of prominent Asian-American actors, writers, and directors (virtually) sat with Variety this week for a round table on how to be successful in Hollywood. Historically, the industry has reduced Asian American actors, stories, and characters to stereotypes, and roundtable participants noted that it was not easy to subvert those stereotypes.

"I moved (to Hollywood) when I was 14, so my whole life was basically, either you have an accent or you're an over-sexualized ninja girl, (there) I wasn't really an intermission." Toy Story 4Ally Maki said. Maki finally landed a starring role on the TBS show Wrecked which helped convince her that she could escape stereotypes. "(I thought) If you could play this role, what other kinds of roles could you play?"

Kumail Nanjiani had a similar experience, noting that he began to feel like he was doing it in Hollywood when he stopped auditioning for "brown boy roles." And so much Lulu Wang, the writer / director of the amazing Movie 2019 The farewelland Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich AsiansThey said they wanted to see a more diverse collection of projects led by Asian Americans all together:

"In the past, it can often be that someone, like Ang Lee, does their" little personal project "that is ethnic or represents their family or where they come from." Wang explains. "But the sign of success is that they are able to assimilate. Then they can make studio movies that may or may not have something to do with that personal story they broke up with. What's exciting now is that there is much more crossover, there are ways to grow. and still integrate these elements, these nuances, and it doesn't have to be one or the other. " "For me, the most diverse, not in terms of ethnicity, but in terms of different types of stories about Asian people, in different genres and authors who create their masterpiece that does not necessarily have to do with being Asian, but has people in it, "says Chu. "I look at these young YouTubers who are now making their own movies, it's very exciting. They have even less baggage than my s, that trust will not only change what we see, but the cinema itself. What we need.

