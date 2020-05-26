Alison Roman abandons the New York Times and vows to improve after Chrissy Teigen controversy

%MINIFYHTMLcf78ab9ba9fa6a3ae6112eedfb725fc311%

The food writer announces her decision days after the co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; He insisted that he had forgiven the blogger for his callous comments and that he wanted to reset his column.

Food writer Alison Roman withdraws from her weekly performance as a New York Times columnist after attacking Chrissy Teigen in a controversial interview

The blogger sparked a public dispute with model and cookbook author Teigen earlier this month after criticizing her line of cookware at US retailer Target and criticizing her brand as a "content farm," while She pointed to Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo for starting her own line. of products.

Teigen admitted that she was "stung" by the comments because she was a huge fan of Roman, and although the writer later apologized for her callous comments, her column in the Times was put "on temporary leave."

Now Roman has announced that he is pulling out of the post as he continues to reflect on the impact of his words.

"This was a huge shakeup for me, both personally and professionally, and I'm still processing a lot, but I know I'm working on it and thinking about it 24/7," she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, May. 26]

"The problems brought to light by all of this will not be solved overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I am committed to doing the work to improve it."

Instead, Roman explained that he will keep fans updated on recipes and recommendations in an email newsletter in the future.

Teigen has not yet commented on the news, which comes days after the "Lip sync battle"The co-host insisted that he had forgiven the blogger for his comments and that he" was not happy "with the Times' editors for putting the column on hold, declaring that she was among those defending Roman's return.