Ajay Devgn is very impressed with Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has received high praise from everyone for helping migrant workers trapped in Mumbai during the lockdown to return home. They faced a difficult situation in the city without work. Sonu Sood went ahead and arranged for buses to take the migrants back home.

Ajay Devgn was very impressed with the actor's efforts. He took social media to praise the actor. He wrote: “The sensitive nature of the work he is doing in sending migrant workers home safely is exemplary. More strength for you, Sonu (sic). "





It's great to see the stars appreciate the efforts of others during those difficult times, isn't it?