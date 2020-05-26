AGT Season 15's first golden ringtone will make you cry

Fifteen seasons in America has talent it still lives up to its old tricks, contestant wise.

That show really loves an emotional moment, and tonight's premiere gave us a serious one thanks to Voices from Our City of San Francisco. It is a choir made up entirely of homeless and previously homeless singers from across the city, many of whom have received financial aid from the choir itself. Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were already quite stunned even before the performance began, and then the choir director announced that the members had written their own song through a songwriting workshop.

They sold us already, and then they started singing. The song also included a part of the word spoken by one of the older members, which Cowell said was his favorite part.

Host Terry Crews was particularly touched, and after the judges gave their enthusiastic criticisms, he made his way to the judges' table to play the Golden Buzzer.